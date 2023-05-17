Gavel and open law book
News release from U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

GREAT FALLS — A Browning man who admitted to strangling a woman in the Browning area on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced today to 27 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Brandon Thomas Weatherwax, 32, pleaded guilty in January to strangulation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

The government alleged in court documents that in October 2022, Weatherwax was at home with the victim, Jane Doe. Weatherwax repeatedly assaulted Jane Doe, including strangling her until she became unconscious.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kalah A. Paisley and Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

