News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Browning man who admitted to beating another man in the head on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced today to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Dale Ray Racine, 30, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
The government alleged in court documents that on Nov. 19, 2021, Racine and another individual assaulted the victim, identified as John Doe, in a Browning residence, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Doe was asleep when he woke to banging on the door and heard people talking. Doe sat up and saw Racine and the other individual rushing toward him. Doe was struck multiple times in the head and once to the hand and leg. Doe was treated for injuries to his head and hand.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
