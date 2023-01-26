Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches, with localized amounts approaching 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 degrees below zero on Saturday. * WHERE...Northern and Southern High Plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, Gates of the Mountains, and lower elevations of Cascade, Judith Basin, and Fergus Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may quickly freeze and become extremely slippery Friday afternoon and evening as colder air surges south and snow continues. Gusty northerly winds could also cause areas of reduced visibility in blowing snow from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&