GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Browning man showed at court, on July 18, with murder and sexual abuse charges after being suspected of foul play in the passing of a women on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
Paul Andrew Vielle is being charged with first degree felony murder, second degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse.
Vielle pleads not guilty to all charges, but if he is found guilty Vielle will serve a mandatory term of life in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Vielle is currently being held during the wait of further proceedings.
The accusation states, on April 22, in the Meriwether area on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation , the victim's life was taken by Vielle by cold exposure and forced sexual activity against the victim.
An indictment is an accusation and the defendant is currently innocent until proven guilty.
