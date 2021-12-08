BROWNING, Mont. - Browning Public is having a delayed start Wednesday due to ice and wind gusts.
BPS made the announcement on Facebook and said they will be starting school at 10 a.m. to give enough time to sand the roads.
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&
