Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting between 35 and 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000 ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap and Southern High Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&