BROWNING- Browning Public Schools (BPS) is reporting a student-athlete with the District has tested positive for COVID-19.
BPS says they were notified of the student's positive test on September 8.
The Browning School District communicating with the Blackfeet Indian Health Service who are providing support and contact tracing.
Safety measures with the team have been taken, and deep cleaning has been done.
Anyone in close contact with the individual has been notified by Indian Health Service according to BPS.
All other sports are allowed to continue following a decision from the Browning School Board of Trustees.