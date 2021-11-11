BROWNING, Mont. - PreK classes a part of Browning Public Schools (BPS) are moving to remote learning until after Thanksgiving.
BPS said in a Facebook post said the decision to switch the three classrooms to remote learning is due to potential COVID-19 exposure. The school's COVID-19 team, in partnership with a local health organization, will provide these students with rapid testing and continuing health support.
BPS said this isn't an official quarantine nor isolation.
Packets may be picked up between 9:00 a.m. to noon Friday at the KW in the front entrance.
School is expected to return to in-person learning Monday, Nov. 29.
