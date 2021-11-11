BROWNING, Mont. - Browning Public Schools is moving to remote learning until after Thanksgiving.
BPS said in a Facebook post said the decision to switch to remote learning is due to potential COVID-19 exposure. The school's COVID-19 team, in partnership with local health organization, will provide these students with rapid testing and and continuing health support.
BPS said this isn't an official quarantine nor isolation.
Packets may be picked up between 9:00 a.m. to noon Friday at the KW in the front entrance.
School is expected to return to in-person learning Monday, Nov. 29.