BROWNING - Browning Public Schools announced their decision to begin online distance learning this 2020-2021 school year after surveying parents, students, staff and community members.
BPS made the announcement in a Facebook post writing the Browning Board of Trustees administration made the final decision after the majority of the responses they received were in favor of distance learning.
BPS writes, "The administrators are working diligently to create schedules and plans to help all our students do the best they can with their distance learning."