BROWNING - The Stay at Home Order for Blackfeet Nation has been extended to December 20, 2020.
Meaning the residents in Browning have been in lockdown for over 2 months.
We spoke with one Browning resident, Belinda Bullshoe, and she says the lockdown is extremely important and people should be taking it seriously.
“We’ve lost so many loved ones in Browning. And it’s heartbreaking. That’s something we’re trying to eliminate, we don’t want that," said Bullshoe.
Bullshoe says she is used to traveling - so she's had to adapt to the shutdown. Now she only travels for medical appointments.
“I’m diabetic. So, I take this, whatever the council is asking, I’m taking that very seriously," said Bullshoe.
As of December 8, 2020, there were 49 active cases on the Blackfeet Reservation; four of those cases were new.
The Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command posts daily statistics for cases on their Facebook page.
“I’ve seen people lose family members and it’s a hard thing to endure. But when a family loses a loved one – it affects the whole community. Because the community knows them, we’re in support of them, we’re trying to do what we can for them," said Bullshoe.
While people are restless and bored at home, Bullshoe says a key in helping her health mentally is by staying busy.
“Keeping home and sowing masks. That’s keeping me busy. And I’m doing everything I need to do to keep me busy," said Bullshoe.
And now she has a play for everyone to stay safe.
“Listen to what’s being asked. Our lives are valuable. This COVID is no joke. All you need to do is listen. It’s hard, and yes everybody is restless. But we’ll overcome this if we just listen to what’s being told," said Bullshoe.
For those struggling with the Stay at Home order, there are resources available.
The Fast Blackfeet Food Pantry is still running with a drive-thru model and you can email your questions to fastblackfeet@gmail.com or reach out to them on Facebook.