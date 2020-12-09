Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW TO SPREAD SOUTH OVER NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA THIS EVENING... AN AREA OF LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW ON THE HI-LINE LATE THIS AFTERNOON WILL LIKELY SPREAD SOUTH OVER THE PLAINS THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING HOURS. MOST PLACES WILL RECEIVE AN INCH OR LESS OF SNOW, BUT SOME FAVORED UPSLOPE AREAS MAY RECEIVE UP TO TWO INCHES. MOST ROADS WILL LIKELY BECOME WET OR SLUSHY WITH THE SNOWFALL, BUT TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO FALL BELOW FREEZING, WHICH WILL LIKELY CAUSE THESE ROADS TO BECOME SLIPPERY AND ICY. BE PREPARED FOR WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS THROUGH TONIGHT.