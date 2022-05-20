Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Missoula Police Department is requesting a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Mark Vincent Hurst, a 62 year old white male, 5 foot 11 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder convertible with unknown Washington plates. Mark is diabetic, has stage 4 colon cancer, and has a colostomy bag. Last contact was just before 9:00 AM on Thursday May 12th. He was in the Michael Road area of Missoula. He has made no contact since then. There is concern for Mark's well being and safety. If you have any information on the location of Mark Hurst please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-5300 or call 911.