Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services

BROWNING, Mont. - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen truck.

The truck has school security decals on the driver’s door and is a maroon 2013 GMC Sierra K1500 with license plate 38-8164C according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

It was last seen around 7:35 pm driving west on Star School Rd.

If you have any information on the stolen truck, you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406) 338-4000.

