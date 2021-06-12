GLACIER COUNTY, Mont. - Losing a loved one is never easy, but the ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis has made that the reality for countless Native American families in Blackfeet Nation.

With more reports of MMIP victims coming four years after Ashley Loring Heavyrunner's disappearance, the Browning community came together over the weekend to give struggling loved ones a helping hand.

As locals continue their search for three-year-old Arden Pepion and 26-year-old Leo Wagner, small groups spent hours looking high and low for the toddler Saturday near a place they called ‘The Badlands’ far east on Joe Show Road.

They spread out, covering whatever ground they could through trees and grass by the Two Medicine River to help the Pepion family, after their little girl first went missing in April.

Those latest efforts came following a march through town from dozens of community members, many wearing red and holding signs like ‘Where is Ashley’ ‘Protect the Sacred’ and ‘Baby Arden Will Be Found,’ as they walked from a townhall at the Blackfeet Community College (BCC) to the local museum.

For organizers behind both the search and walk, it’s their way of showing families they’re not alone.

“Whether it’s suicide, a missing and murdered case or car accident, when you lose somebody immediately and you don’t get to see them again, it’s the same grieving process,” said Walk & Search Organizer Drew Landry, who himself felt loss after his sister died from suicide eight years ago.

“I think a lot of us that have dealt with the death of a loved one, the only way to really feel better about it is to help someone else in the same situation,” he said.

As someone who’s experienced that pain firsthand, Ashley Loring Heavyrunner’s older sister Kimberly says it’s important to work through your grief and anger.

“We have sat through that pain and we know that pain. And we’re here to show that we are here [for them)] and we have tools that we can learn and we can prosper, live a full life and search with hope,” said Kimberly.

She joined other speakers in taking the mic at BCC, telling everyone the importance of cherishing happy moments and taking time to focus on your emotional and mental wellbeing.

“It’s very important to take care of our grief because grief can sit on you… The way to be strong is to take care of ourselves so we can find our missing,” she said.

If you need emotional help or counseling, Kimberly says you can call her at (406) 218 - 1921.

Moving forward, volunteers will continue searching for Leo Wagner Sunday morning around Saint Mary Lake, where he was last seen.

After reports of conflict between searchers and private landowners a few days ago, Kimberly says anyone looking to help should reach out and ask ahead of time.