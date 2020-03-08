CASCADE COUNTY - It's been almost a year since the Great Falls Ice Plex launched its Bucks for Boards fundraiser to replace parts of their old safety barrier around the rink. While they've made some upgrades over the summer, they haven't hit their donation goals just yet.
So far, the Great Falls Community Ice Foundation, the non-profit running the venue, has raised around $32,000 of their $50,000 goal to pay for their newest dasher boards, after damage on the old ones made them increasingly unsafe for ice skaters and hockey players in early 2019.
"The old boards were not nearly as good as these. We had a lot of problems with them leaning out, that sorta thing,” said Ice Plex Manager Chris Mayer. “These [newer boards] don't do that nearly as much as the old ones did."
With $18,000 left to go, Mayer said the Foundation hopes to pay off the boards’ costs quickly, so the ice plex can focus on raising money for other projects, like possibly expanding locker rooms to accommodate the growing hockey season and replacing a zamboni that’s around 35-years-old.
You can make donations on the ice plex's official website, or GoFundMe page.