GLACIER CO., Mont. - A bull elk head was found killed with its horns sawed off on Highway 358.
According to the Glacier County Sheriff's Office, the bull elk head was found on a turn-off at mile marker 22.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife department at (406) 338-7202 or you may call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at (406) 338-4000 or the Glacier County Sheriff Department at (406) 873-2711.
