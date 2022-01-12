Bull elk shot and left to waste near Warrick

WARRICK, Mont. - A bull elk was found shot and left to waste near Warrick, south of Chinook.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports game warden Haden Hussey received a call on Jan. 1 about a dead elk on the Biebinger Ranch, four miles west of the Lloyd Rd. and Warrick Rd. intersection.
Warden Hussey found a trophy five-point bull elk that had been shot and killed with a high-powered rifle.
If you have information, you are asked to call Warden Hussey directly at 406-942-2191 or call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to a conviction.
