GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Parents in the Great Falls Public School (GFPS) District are speaking out after their elementary-aged students are experiencing bullying.
We sat down with parents and students who are dealing with bullying and also talked with the district.
We listened to the children's stories and learned more about how parents are helping their kids.
Ashley Banta is the mom of 4th-grade student Madison.
She describes Madison as a social butterfly who loves people, that is until the bullying started.
"I found in her Snapchat that she was being bullied. This girl was threatening to beat her up in school. She was, ‘you just need to die,’ ‘you're ugly,’ the cussing that was in there was extremely horrible. You know, the girl offered. ‘when you get back to school Monday I'm going to take you into the bathroom and help you kill yourself,’" said Ashley.
Her daughter Madison says the bullying isn't just online, it's also in the classroom and on the playground, and it's gotten to the point where she won't go outside for recess anymore.
"Bullying makes me feel like I don't belong in the world," said Madison.
Madison says when she gets bullied, it will make her angry and she'll act out at home.
In turn, affecting her older brother Richard.
It's the same situation for her cousin, Shyann, who also ends up taking things out on her brother, Kyle.
According to the CDC National Vital Statistic System Mortality Data, suicide is the second leading cause of death for kids ages 10 to 14.
"All these elementary schools and there are these kids being picked on. And I think as parents it's time for us to take a stand, go through our kids' phones, make sure this isn't happening to your child because suicide is a real thing. It's horrible," said Ashley.
GFPS assistant superintendent, Ruth Uecker, says the district doesn't comment on ongoing investigations with students.
"We are investigating and addressing the situation and working with the families involved," commented Uecker.
According to the district’s policy, students who bully can be subjected to discipline up to and including expulsion.
"I know they, the principals and stuff they'll do something. But it won't be enough," said Shyann, a 6th grader.
Shyann has transferred schools five times because the bullying got so bad.
"I used to love school until like 4th-grade cause that's when it got bad. And like kids, they're like ruthless, they'll do anything," said Shyann.
GFPS says the investigations and processes are different for every child as no two bullying situations are alike and they take all situations seriously.
Ashley tells us she's been to the district three times for bullying and is asking GFPS to provide more resources for schools to help look for bullying.
She also encourages parents to step up and volunteer as a parent in the district.
Knowing the warning signs for suicide in young kids can be a crucial role in helping make a difference, and you can learn more about those here.
