Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lewis and Clark and western Cascade Counties through 215 PM MDT... At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southeast of Augusta, or 21 miles west of Cascade, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Bowmans Corner. This includes the following highways... Highway 200 between mile markers 104 and 123. Highway 287 between mile markers 16 and 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is possible with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH