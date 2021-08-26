GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement found the bumper and license plate of a suspect vehicle in a yard following a hit and run crash in the area Wednesday.
A Great Falls police officer was dispatched to the area of 5th Ave. South and 6th St. South for a hit and run on Aug. 25.
On the scene of the incident, a blue 2009 Nissan Altima was on the side of the road with heavy damage to the back end.
Court documents say an officer reported that the driver of the Altima was driving northbound on 6th St. South when a black 1998 Chevrolet Blazer rear-ended her.
The Blazer then reportedly left the scene and did not come back.
Documents say a nearby yard had tire marks in the grass that appeared to have driven through and broken a traffic sign.
The driver of the Altima confirmed that when the Blazer left the scene, it drove over the sign and through a person’s yard.
A bumper was also found in the yard with a license plate still attached from the suspect vehicle.
A probation officer reportedly saw a man, identified as Randy Keesler, get out of a black Chevrolet Blazer that had damage. It was noted that Keesler was also acting strangely after getting out of the car.
When the officer arrived on the scene of the suspect vehicle, officers had already detained Keesler.
Documents say Keesler had red glassy eyes, his speech was slurred, and that the officer could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage from his person.
Keesler reportedly spoke with the officer, however, he would eventually get off-topic.
Due to Keesler being too belligerent, a standardized field sobriety test was not possible documents say.
The officer read Keesler his Montana Implied Consent form, and Keesler refused to give a blood sample.
A search warrant was applied for and obtained, and Keesler was transported to Benefis ER for the blood draw.
While a nurse was trying to withdraw blood, Keesler refused to hold still and continuously screamed profanities and made vulgar statements.
Keesler was advised again that the officer had a search warrant to obtain his blood, and another ER nurse attempted to draw his blood.
Eventually, Keesler reportedly was sat on a stool and held against a wall to have his blood drawn.
Keesler was transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.
Randy Lee Keesler has been charged with the following offenses:
- Driving under the influence of alcohol,
- Fourth or subsequent offense,
- Reckless driving,
- Failure to carry proof of liability insurance,
- Accidents involving another person or deceased person,
- Duty to give information and render aid,
- Failure to notify owner of damage to property along highway,
- Failure to give immediate notice of accident by quickest means,
- Disorderly conduct,
- Obstructing a peace officer or other public servant