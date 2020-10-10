Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH ARE OCCURRING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. && MOLDAN