AUGUSTA- The Bunkhouse Inn in Augusta has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Saturday.
Several agencies responded, including volunteer firefighters, and fire departments from Choteau, Fairfield, Malmstrom and Helena.
The fire did not spread to any other structures, and nobody was injured.
“While we’re always grateful for our community, today we’re feeling especially grateful for the many people who came together to fight this fire, including our volunteer fire department, local residents, ranchers and farmers, our friends from nearby Hutterite colonies and more,” The Augusta Montana Area Chamber of Commerce wrote on their Facebook Saturday. “They worked swiftly to ensure the fire didn’t spread anywhere else in town.”
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
While we wish we had better news to share, our beloved Bunkhouse Inn is a total loss.
One of Augusta's most beloved buildings caught fire today.