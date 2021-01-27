AUGUSTA- Built at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, the Bunkhouse Inn was a staple to the Augusta Community, but the historic landmark was lost to a devastating fire on Oct. 10, 2020.
Faulty wiring was the cause for the Bunkhouse Inn going up in flames. But owners Matt and Lori Folkman are ready to bring life back to the Bunkhouse.
In as little as five months, you could be staying there again as the Folkman's say they hope to have the inn up and running in time for the 2021 Augusta American Legion Rodeo.
“We’re relying on a lot of the materials to be pre-manufactured. We’re going to use all local crews almost exclusively as far as erecting it and things like that," said Folkman.
We met Matt in Augusta and where the Bunkhouse used to stand tall, there are only a few floorboards and some concrete.
"You know it's funny, as I walk around I can still look at pieces on the floor, I still recognize the hallway and envision what it was like going down the hallway. So for me, right now just because the floor is still here and there are parts of it still here, it still represents a loss for me," said Folkman.
Back in October, Matt told Montana Right Now he was trying to save the doorframe and he did.
"We're going to incorporate that in an artistic piece inside the building so I did get that," said Folkman.
Folkman says the original size was 4,300 square feet and the new one is more than double that size - it will sit at nearly 10,000 square feet.
"You can kind of see now that it's all torn down it looks a whole lot smaller than it actually ever felt... Apparently, hotels get bigger over time too," said Folkman.
It will include two grand staircases, a lobby area, extra parking, and an outdoor patio.
But with the new, comes pieces of the past they were able to keep from the fire.
"There were a few pieces of the wood flooring that was down that we're going to save and incorporate with the new flooring," said Folkman.
While the plans involve a new look and a fresh new feel, Matt says they're not looking to get rid of the past.
"There's still just a lot of history that I think just stares at you when you come down here. I don't know if it's sad any longer at this point, I mean, we do miss it. But we're excited just to have the new one move forward. So, we're anxious to get to that point on our plans," said Folkman.
Matt says the Bunkhouse is a staple in Augusta that people are used to, but haven't always interacted with. He's trying to change that.
"We're designing the lobby and the patio area outside such that we can involve the community quite a bit more. We want them to feel like it's a place they can all come and sit and enjoy and feel a part of."
The Folkman's are hoping to start construction in mid-February.
