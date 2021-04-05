POPLAR, Mont. - The Fort Peck Tribes have initiated a burn ban and will not allow the sale of fireworks on tribal lands, the Fort Peck Tribal Executive Board announced Monday.
The Montana Department of Natural Resource has declared Valley County and Roosevelt County as severely dry, making them conducive to wildfires. Such dry conditions have led to extensive fire damage to surrounding areas in the past. This is why the executive board is taking measures to reduce the risk of potential property damage and death due to fire.
Therefore, they have declared that firework sale permits will not be issued on the Fort Peck Reservation. They also declared that it is illegal to bring fireworks onto the reservation trust lands during the burn ban.
You can read the full proclamation below: