WINNETT, Mont. - Smoke may be visible for several days from prescribed fire operations in the Missouri/Musselshell breaks area.
Starting May 16, burns will be done on state and private lands in the Missouri/Musselshell rivers breaks area, about 30 miles North of Winnett, the Bureau of Land Management announced.
The project will address a 3,867-acre treatment area to help reduce conifer encroachment in meadows and develop a landscape more resilient to wildfires.
Burning operations are dependent on weather conditions.
