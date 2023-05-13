2019_CrookedCreekUnitK_BLMphoto.jpg

In 2019, the BLM and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked in partnership to conduct prescribed fire operations on about 7,300 acres in the Crooked Creek Unit K project area. BLM photo.

WINNETT, Mont. - Smoke may be visible for several days from prescribed fire operations in the Missouri/Musselshell breaks area.

Crooked Creek Rx Unit F map

Starting May 16, burns will be done on state and private lands in the Missouri/Musselshell rivers breaks area, about 30 miles North of Winnett, the Bureau of Land Management announced.

The project will address a 3,867-acre treatment area to help reduce conifer encroachment in meadows and develop a landscape more resilient to wildfires.

Burning operations are dependent on weather conditions.

