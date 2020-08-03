Bus lines across Montana prepare for the upcoming school year

GREAT FALLS- Just like many other bus lines across the state Big Sky Bus Lines will be requiring students to wear mask and they’re also looking at having different seating arrangements.
Barbie Stucker, general manager for Big Sky Bus Lines says, “Students will all have assigned seating, so they’ll have the same seat every day and afternoon.”
Although safety guidelines will be in place, Stucker says there is a good chance their bus line will not cut down on their bus routes.
Stucker says the biggest hurdle many bus lines may run into, is time constraints.
“Well, I think once the process gets put in place, once kids know how to step on, sanitize, and get seated. Once they got the process down it should pick up the speed a little bit better. But, initially learning the new process might take them some time and that might slow things down.”
To help this process move faster, parents are asked to make sure their kid is already wearing a mask and make sure their child is cooperating with the on-bus procedures.
While many bus lines may run into a lot of the same problems, Stucker says she’s confident these transportation services will make sure these kids are taking care of in the safest way.
“You know it’s just obviously a speed bump we don’t really like to deal with things like this but we’re going do what we have to do to make it work for the school year. We want to make sure we can go back to school and do it safely so we’re going to do what we have to do.”
Each bus line service will differ based on the guidelines put out by their school district and county health department.