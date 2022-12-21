Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near record cold daytime maximum and overnight minimum temperatures are likely today through Thursday. Minimum temperatures of 30 below to 40 below zero expected tonight with isolated colder readings possible.