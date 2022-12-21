GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced buses will not be running Thursday, Dec. 22, however, schools will be open for students who can safely get to and from school.
The district says they have been monitoring weather conditions, which include very cold temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
“Our school buildings are warm and students who come to school will be well cared for by our staff during the regular school’s hours of operation,” GFPS wrote.
If you feel you don’t want to send your child to school, you are asked to contact your child’s school to let them know they are staying home. Absences will be excused.
Parents are asked to make sure students are dressed appropriately for cold weather and to play ahead in the event of bad weather.
GFPS shares emergency messages with parents via text, email and their Facebook here regarding delayed or canceled buses and other emergency updates.
