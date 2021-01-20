GREAT FALLS- Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Cascade City-County Board of Health voted to ease COVID-19 restrictions on business capacity, operating hours and maximum gathering sizes.
They raised the 50 percent capacity on business occupancy to 75 percent and businesses can now close between 12:30 A.M. and 4:00 A.M. They also said large gatherings can have up to 50 people anywhere, indoor gatherings are limited to 250, and outdoor gatherings have a 500 person limit.
Tara Bean, Co-Owner of Roadhouse Diner says it's been tough because she has employees to take care of. But she's grateful for everything the county and the state are doing to help lift restrictions.
"Definitely a step in the right direction as we've been limited since March of 2020. So, we're almost going to a year now. It will definitely help. I think the closer and the quicker we can get it to 100 percent capacity will be better for businesses, for employees, and for everyone's general well-being. I think it's hard going this long with having such stringent restrictions upon us," said Beam.
Everything will go into effect Friday, Jan. 22, at 5:00 A.M. and will stay this way until the county sees 25 cases per 100,000 for four consecutive weeks.