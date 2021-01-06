GREAT FALLS- On January 5, 2020, Governor Greg Gianforte said he was working to remove the state-wide mask mandate.
John Williams, the owner of JJ's bakery in Great Falls and he says if the legislation that was introduced passes, it will actually help his business.
"With the mask mandate, I think people are a little more reluctant to get out - out and about. When it's lifted, I think people are going to venture out more, be more comfortable," said Williams.
But before the mandate can be removed, senate bill 65 will need to pass. The bill will provide liability protection for businesses, non-profits, schools, and places of worship.
"Any safeguards are good measures," said Williams.
There are 2 main points to senate bill 65; the first is to protect businesses from lawsuits if a customer contracts COVID-19 - as long as the businesses is following regulations, executive orders, or public health guidance.
The second point is raising the threshold for proving a claim.
State Senator Steve Fitzpatrick, sponsor of the bill, says as standards change over time, this holds people to a higher standard of proving negligence.
"The people that are coming in without a mask are kind of picking that battle... So, it's nice to have something to stand behind that says, you know, either way that you decide to go, something that's rock solid, something that says 'hey we can't be at fault in this instance.' That'll be nice," said Williams.
The first hearing for the bill will be held January 8, 2020 before the senate business, labor, and economic affairs committee.