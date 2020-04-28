GREAT FALLS - As more businesses begin to reopen their doors moving forward past the stay at home order becomes the latest challenge.
Owning your own business already comes with its own up and down challenges and during the stay at home order, those challenges grew almost by the day.
It forced several businesses like the Electric City Conservatory to adapt and overcome in order to make it through these unique times.
For owner Meghan Kelly the store turned into a one women band where she took over all the duties and orders just to make sure the doors would stay open and now all that work has paid off.
“It’s a huge breath of fresh air and we will still practice our social distancing and stuff but it’s nice to know that people can come in we had a lot of phone calls when we weren’t open people just wanting to come in and look around and get away from everything so it’s nice,” said Meghan Kelly, Owner Electric City Conservatory.
Some of the social distancing Kelly has added to her store is an extra register so customers can keep the distance while checking out.
“Being told when we could be open and being told we couldn’t be open that I think was the biggest challenge and not being able to connect with our customers not being able to actually see our customers we’ve got a lot of locals that come in you know they are true to Electric City not being able to see them has been the toughest part but I did call quite a few of them just to make sure they were ok,” said Meghan Kelly, Owner Electric City Conservatory
Kelly told us because of the size of her location people will be able to come in and still maintain those safe distances.