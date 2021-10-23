Businesses continue to fight for more employees

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Despite unemployment numbers going down, businesses around Central Montana are still fighting to bring in more staff.
Although the unemployment rate for Montana dropped down to 3.3% in September, the Montana Department of Labor & Industry reports that last week the state reported its most “new jobs” and “job openings” in the last two years.
Earlier this year, the state dropped its unemployment pay boost and even offered $1,200 for people to return back to work, but unfortunately, this hasn't helped some businesses.
Mackenzie River Pizza explains how they've been keeping their head above water.
"We would have to do our own incentives like if you came in for so long you would get a grand and a half... or bring in people you get an incentive for that too as well," said Assistant Manager CJ Aston.
Thankfully the business has been able to return to its normal staff number but for other local businesses, the fight continues.