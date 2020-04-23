Businesses prepare to open their doors after Governor Bullock outlines reopening phases

GREAT FALLS- After Governor Bullock addressed reopening plans, the power has fallen on city leaders and health officials to determine whether they want their communities to open, or keep the strict guidelines in place.
The Cascade City-County Health Department says Cascade County will be ready to re-open doors on Monday following the orders from the governor.
It won’t be a free-for-all come Monday morning, CCHD is looking to recommend stricter cleaning guidelines and possible barriers at cash registers to ensure employees and customers are protected.
"We’re going to help continue to keep our numbers low and help prevent the spread of this,” said Cascade City-County Health Officer, Trish Gardners.
The biggest question is what about schools? Gardner is working hand in hand with the school district and she says it’s not an easy decision to make.
“I think there’s a lot of issues that we would have to work out if we were to consider reopening. Things like staffing capacity, looking at PPE, the flow, logistically just having that many people in the classroom and the buildings,” Gardner said.
A school board meeting will be held next Monday. Representatives from the health department will be on hand to discuss reopening schools, but late last night we learned that decision won’t come until May 4th.