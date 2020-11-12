GREAT FALLS- Due to COIVD-19, the 37th Annual Christmas Stroll is going to look a little different this year.
The big events, including the parade of lights and the polar plunge, have been canceled.
But you are encouraged to spend an entire week 'strolling' downtown to eat, drink and shop locally.
Candy Masterpiece is happy about the change.
“I think it is far better than having an event. At this current climate it’s much safer," said Angie Bruskotter, owner of Candy Masterpiece
This will be the first year Central Avenue Meats will be participating in the Christmas Stroll.
“It’ll be strange. But I think it is probably the best solution for the time that we’re in right now. And I think from a business standpoint, it offers a lot of advantages," said Drew Hicks, owner of Central Avenue Meats.
He says this change will allow for more businesses to operate normally and participate in the event since they don't have to worry about staffing for an evening event.
Hicks says while the change is good for businesses, it's also good for the community’s health.
“When we saw the number of people that had come out on Halloween for trick or treating, it did seem like the community had a kind of collective exhale and there was some stress let off and you got to look around and see people maybe you hadn’t seen in a long time. It was just a reminder of who our neighbors were and are. And we live in a place where people are really good to each other... There is obviously some inherent risk, but if done correctly I think it can be really good for the mental health of the community and so that’s what I’m hopeful of," said Hicks.
This year's theme for the stroll is 'Home for the Holidays' and kicks off on small business Saturday, November 28.
If you are out and about, you are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.