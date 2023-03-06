GREAT FALLS, Mont. - $67 million... That is the amount of money Jersey Mike's Subs has raised nationwide since 2011 after launching their month of giving campaign.
The entire month of March, you can treat yourself to a sub in Great Falls and support Special Olympics Montana.
Special Olympics Montana is providing sports opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities throughout the state.
There are about 3,010 athletes state wide, over 3,371 volunteers, 73 competitions, 100 unified schools, and 132 programs with the organization.
To help fund their programming, they rely on sponsorships and donations.
"We build partnerships across the state to help us fund our programming. So at Special Olympics Montana, we are sponsor supported. All of the programming we're able to do is because of the individuals and businesses across the state. When sponsors come out and support us, like Jersey Mike's, we're able to do the simple things like purchase sporting equipment, we're able to rent venues, we're able to train volunteer coaches," said CEO & President of Special Olympics Montana, Rhonda McCarty.
At the end of the month, on Wednesday, March 29, Jersey Mike’s will give 100% of the day’s sales, not just profit, to Special Olympics Montana.
Now if you don't live in Great Falls, that's okay; you can still support other great causes when buying your lunch.
Billings locations are donating to Landon's Legacy Foundation, Missoula locations are donating to Animeals, and Butt/Bozeman locations are donating to Thrive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.