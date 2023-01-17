GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Back in October, the Air Force grounded nearly all of it's C-130 Hercules Aircrafts due to problems with their propeller barrels; this included the C-130's at the Montana Air National Guard.
But this month, the Montana Air National Guard is getting updates to the planes, and the work has already started!
The guard's "Heritage" plane was sent down to Mississippi for upgrades the first week of November last year.
It safely landed back in Great Falls last week.
Over the next few weeks maintenance crews will come to the Electric City to continue to update the rest of the planes at the guard.
It's a process Lt Col Justin Hutchins says will help solidify the guard's role in Montana's future.
"This gives us a a long term viable mission for the state and allows us to help out. One of the great things about the C-130 is being able to to support domestic type missions. If you think about hurricanes, any kind of disaster relief. A C-130 is always there. And this gives us an aircraft that is more capable and can help support those missions; either in Montana or throughout the United States or worldwide," said Lt Col Hutchins, Director of Operations at the guard.
"I just think this means modernization. It's ways in the future. The more we can keep these planes flying, we can keep performing our mission. So that the more upgrades we get form, the better," said Maj Michael Tcherneshoff, an aircraft commander with the guard.
While the changes might not look major, replacing the 4-blade propellers with 8-blade ones will improve performance, lower maintenance costs, and reduce the noise.
C-130's first arrived at the 120th Airlift Wing back in 2014 and have been supporting Montana Airmen serving their state and the nation ever since.
