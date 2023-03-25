GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The C.M. Russell Museum announced its Art & Soul Campaign raised a total of $40 million.
Launched in 2020, the Art & Soul Campaign made $17 million its first year, and greatly exceeded its $15 million goal in 2023.
“We have been blown away by the generosity of donors who are passionate about preserving the legacy of Charlie Russell, committed to making sure the museum has a lasting home in Great Falls, and invested in growing this institution as one of the finest Western art museums in North America,” said Gene Thayer, Campaign Co-Chair
According to the museum, through the campaign, they have added $13 million to the museum’s general operating endowment, which when combined with existing invested funds, brings the museum endowment to nearly $20 million.
Gifts of art also added nearly $15 million to the campaign, including Russell masterworks Death of a Gambler and The Hold Up.
“The Art and Soul Campaign is a testament to what can be achieved when people come together and work in unison,” added Campaign Co-Chair Tom Petrie.“The museum issued a call to patrons during a time of great uncertainty and the incredible response has been truly inspiring.”
“We cannot thank the people of Great Falls, as well as our patrons in Montana and across the country, enough for this extraordinary show of support," said Tom Figarelle, C.M. Russell Museum Executive Director. “The leadership shown by our Campaign Co-chairs, Gene Thayer and Tom Petrie,has changed the museum for decades to come and has ensured that we will continue to share the wonders of Russell’s West with future generations. Thank you, truly.”
You can read more about the campaign and donors in the press release from the C.M. Russell Museum here.
