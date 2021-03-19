GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After over a year of preparations, the C.M. Russell Museum broke new ground Friday, as staff work on growing their campus with more outdoor space.
The museum tells Montana Right Now that the stretch of 5th Avenue between 12th and 13th Street North will soon disappear, making way for over an acre of grass as part of its ‘Art & Soul’ campaign.
Tribal blessings and ground digging marked a huge step in making their two-year project a dream come true.
“We’re just sort of completing the north side to making it beautiful,” Nancy Masterson, one of the donors who helped bring this $1 million project off the ground, said.
Once built, this patch of land paves the way for hosting art exhibits outdoors, including auctions during Western Art Week’s second half in August.
“I think it’s hard to look at Western art and not recognize the outdoors, the horizon is seemingly in every piece,” Executive Director Tom Figarelle said. “When you’re outside and you’re enjoying art outside, it’s true to the form, it’s true to Western art.”
Even so, Figarelle says they aim on minding their neighbors, limiting events to one a month.
“We’re not going to do more than one major event per month as to just really dial back on the number of vehicle traffic congestion that would occur,” he said.
Plus, once it’s ready, the space also becomes a place for families to recreate and feel at home.
“We want them to look at this as just not Charlie’s museum, but theirs as well, and that’s true to the legacy of Russell,” Figarelle said. “He would’ve been a mixer who brought people here to socialize, to have fun, and we’re encouraging the community to do the same thing.”
Incoming changes also include revamping and moving the museum’s sculpture garden, while creating a new entrance with round stairs leading to a statue of CM Russel himself.
Construction goes on from early April to mid-July according to a museum memorandum, with possible weather delays in mind.