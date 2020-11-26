The C.M. Russell Museum is holding Studio Conversations. A virtual speaker series focusing on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
It will focus on firsthand family accounts, data mapping, advocacy, and support.
The museum is bringing in 3 different women to speak. You can watch on their Facebook page here, December 1-3 at 7:00 PM.
“We knew and know that Charlie had a real heart for Montana’s first peoples. So when we can talk about a contemporary issue that’s facing Indigenous folks in Montana, that’s right by our mission but more importantly that’s doing right by a topic that needs exposure and needs attention. And that’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women," said Tom Figarelle, the executive director for the museum. "We received funding from the national endowment for humanities to continue a reinterpretation project of the Russell Home and Studio. And it’s primarily focused on contemporary issues.”
The new interpretation and educational programming incorporates a stronger presence of Native American voices and contemporary topics.
The first speaker is Cheryl Horn, the aunt of Selena Not Afraid, a young woman who went missing last year on New Year's Day in Big Horn county.
Big Horn county has one of the highest rates of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People cases in Montana.