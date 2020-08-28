GREAT FALLS- The C.M. Russell Museum will be closed until September 17.
The museum says the decision is in response to a COVID-19 symptomatic employee.
“While this employee has not received a positive Covid-19 test result, the Museum wants to make this proactive step to best protect patrons and the staff as a whole,” the museum wrote.
The Russell Exhibition and Sale will still happen September 12 as planned, as it is a virtual and remote-only event.
For questions on The Russell, contact you can contact Duane Braaten, Director of Art and Philanthropy at dbraaten@cmrussell.org, or by phone at (406)727-8787.
Fall exhibitions, opening in October 2020, will continue as planned.
“The Museum is exercising additional precaution, by not waiting for positive Covid-19 test result. We thank the public and the Great Falls community, in advance, for their understanding and support,” said Executive Director Tom Figarelle.