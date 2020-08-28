Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR CRITICALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS, FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR CRITICALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS, FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...WINDS INCREASE BY EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AS RELATIVE HUMIDITY DROPS INTO THE TEENS. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. SHIFTING NORTHWEST TO NORTH AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH AFTER 6 PM FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112 AND 113. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 TO 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE UPPER 70S TO NEAR 90 SATURDAY AFTERNOON, QUICKLY DROPPING INTO THE 60S BY SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN. WIND SHIFT COULD CAUSE ISSUES FOR FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS BEFORE INCREASED HUMIDITY AND RAINFALL ARRIVES SATURDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&