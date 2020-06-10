GREAT FALLS- The C.M. Russell Museum Store, the Russell House and Studio are opening to the public beginning Thursday, June 11.
Beginning Thursday, the Musem Store, the Russell House and Studio will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Admission to the House and Studio will be $7 for adults and seniors, and free for students and active military and their families.
The following policies and procedures to protect the safety of guests, gift shop workers, the front desk, security and volunteers have been implemented:
Parties larger than ten individuals will be required to enter the museum in a staggered format. Guided tours have been suspended through September.
The museum will have a new gallery map and a marked pathway through the museum to ensure guests can enjoy the museum while minimizing contact with other guests.
Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the museum.
All points of sale have been outfitted with plexiglass barriers.
All museum staff will wear masks. Guests are encouraged but not required to wear a mask while in the museum.
The Musem will use a phased reopening plan and they are planning on reopening the entire museum complex to the public on Thursday, June 25 and will operate Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm with regular rates.