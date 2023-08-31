GREAT FALLS, Mont. - At this year’s Russell Summer Sale, one Charles M. Russell painting sold for $2,650,000.
The event ran Aug. 16 through Aug. 19 and totaled $5,400,000 in sales.
Money remaining after artists, consignors and expenses will go to the museum for use in supporting events, acquisitions and staffing.
“We are thrilled with the enthusiastic audience response to the stellar western art on sale during The Russell,” said Jessica Nebel,Senior Director of Operations & Human Resources. “This level of sales just highlights the impressive quality of art available at this show.”
Numerous works by various artists were sold at the event, but the museum highlighted five pieces were of significance:
- Piegans(oil) by Charles M. Russell: $2,650,000
- Hunter’s Rest(watercolor) by Charles M. Russell: $375,000
- Cavalry Mounts for the Brave(watercolor and gouache) by Charles M. Russell: $300,000
- Friend Mose Kaufman(letter–June 15, 1926) by Charles M. Russell: $250,000
- Governor’s Son(oil) by Joseph Henry Sharp (oil) -$70,000
After The Russell was moved to August three years ago, the C.M. Russell Museum announced the event will be moved back to its traditional March schedule for Western Art Week 2024.
If you’re looking forward to the event, you can mark your calendar for March 14-16, 2024.
The Russell is not the only event the museum raises funds with, as earlier this year, the C.M. Russell Museum announced it raised $40 million at its Art & Soul Campaign.
