WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - A calf elk was illegally shot near White Sulphur Springs Oct. 11, wildlife officials said.
According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the calf was shot, wounded and abandoned on private property along the Smith River road near Sheep Creek sometime between 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The calf was then euthanized.
FWP is seeking information on this incident and reporters may be qualified to receive a cash reward and may remain anonymous. Report information to the FWP violation hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT, or contact White Sulphur Springs Game Warden Tanner Mitchell at 406-308-9057.