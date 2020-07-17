GREAT FALLS - A family visit last June turned into a life-changing event for one California hiker, after falling hundreds of feet from a cliff.
22-year-old Chris Contawe had hiked through the South Shore Trailhead plenty of times before, sight seeing and taking photos when he felt the ground give way.
After a 200 feet tumble he landed by the riverside, paralyzed and in pain, but conscious. He laid there for roughly four and a half hours before two others and their dog eventually spotted him.
“The dog kept on coming over to kind of look over and see, ‘Who is that? What is that?’,” said Corina Eger-Contawe, Chris’ sister.
Crews with Great Falls Fire Rescue later staged a rope rescue, raising him carefully through rain and mud.
“The firefighters were so good to him, calming him down,” said Corina.
With spinal fractures, broken ribs and other injuries, Benefis did what they could, before airlifting him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA.
“He was in [Intensive Care Unit] for less than a week. Now we’re in acute care,” Corina explained.
Now stable, Chris’ family are petitioning their insurance - Kaiser Permanente - for in-patient rehabilitation through Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.
“Kaiser told us that care was actually not approved for Craig,” said Corina. “We knew that [similar] patients had gone here, and we don’t know why Chris’ case is different.”
In an email to Montana Right Now, Kaiser Media Relations said staff in Northern California are investigating the situation. They haven’t returned my calls for comment as of the writing of this article.
For now, Corina says the family is simply grateful for Chris’ survival.
“We’re so happy that he’s still with us,” she said.
As soon as things get better, Corina says Chris wants to return to the Electric City, and thank its first responders for saving his life.
If you'd like to help Chris' recovery efforts, you can donate to his Go Fund Me page, which has raised over $17,000 of a $25,000 goal as of Friday evening.