Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 13 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT FROM FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AFTER A PERIOD OF RELATIVELY QUIET CONDITIONS FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING, ANOTHER STORM IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE NORTHERN ROCKIES FROM FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. && MOLDAN