GREAT FALLS - In talking with a local tow and recovery company we found out the number of calls they receive has been up by about 30 percent with the changing weather.
They told us one of the biggest contributors to accidents during this time of year are the tires on your vehicle.
Along with that, having good wipers makes a world of difference for when you are having to commute in the harsh weather.
Here in Montana, the move over law is also in place to help protect these roadside workers so if you are driving in the harsh weather; remember to slow down to a safe speed, and if you see emergency lights, you will need to slow down even more and maintain a safe distance so everyone can get home safe.
“You need to move over and slow down for us because we do have families at home we got to get home to. We have kids and I did lose a couple of good friends. I lost one in California, a guy hit him on the side of the road and drug him a mile... we are out there working, protecting we need protecting just slow down and move over if you can,” said Joe Benski, Owner Benski Towing & Recovery.
Benski also recommended having your vehicle inspected for the winter conditions and adding roadside assistance to your insurance so you can be as prepared as possible if something happens.