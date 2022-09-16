GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a planned shutdown and maintenance work at Calumet Montana, start-up activities will be underway soon.
Calumet says people may hear flaring and noises part of essential safety devices in operations, which are subject to strict environmental regulatory controls.
“Calumet’s top priority is the safety of our team and our community. Regular maintenance work such as what’s been done the past month keeps equipment running safely. Calumet expects to complete maintenance activities within the next few weeks,” Calumet wrote in a release.
