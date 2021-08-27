GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Calumet Montana Refining is converting a part of the plant to process biomass vegetable oils and animal fats.
According to the Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA), the new process will produce a “drop-in” low-carbon renewable diesel fully compatible with conventional diesel.
This will create 200 to 300 construction jobs through 2022, and permanent employment is expected to grow by 10 to 20 new high wage positions, as well as several professional staff positions the GFDA said.
Starting the summer of 2022 Montana Renewables will reportedly be producing renewable diesel.