GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Residents of Great Falls may hear a whistle coming from Calumet Montana Refining on Monday, April 12, however, Calumet says there is no reason to be alarmed.
A plantwide evacuation test drill exercise will take place Monday, April 12 at 12:00 pm and again at 7:30 pm.
Calumet Montana Refining, LLC says it is planning a unit shutdown and maintenance activities starting Monday, April 5, and planned activities are expected to last about three weeks.
In addition, people may see increased traffic on Smelter Avenue near the former Westgate Mall as contractors perform work at the facility around the clock. Traffic will be especially noticeable around 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.
“Safety is the top priority for Calumet and drills are designed and practiced to maintain the safest possible operations,” Calumet wrote in a release. “Calumet regularly practices response drills with partner agencies to prepare for spills, fires, severe weather events and other challenges that may impact plant operations.”