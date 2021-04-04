Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR PARTS OF WEST-CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA... * WHAT...Snow expected for the higher elevations of west-central and central Montana. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches. 3 to 10 inches accumulation at pass level and above. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest, and west-central Montana. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is significant uncertainty with snow accumulations and resulting impacts at lower elevations. The snow accumulation forecast could change with later updates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&