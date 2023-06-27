GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A refinery company will be doing its yearly river spill training drills along waterways in the Great Falls area this week.
Calumet Montana Refining, LLC's said in a release workers will be placing containment booms at waterways including the Missouri River along the Cochrane Dam, Rainbow Dam and Black Eagle Dam mostly between June 27 and 28.
Calumet said in a release informing residents there is no cause for concern--this training exercise is a part of its annual drills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.