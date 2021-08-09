GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Calumet Refining is going to do a river spill response drill Tuesday through Wednesday with Rapid Response Solutions.
According to a release from Calumet Refining, the response training happens every year and involves classroom training, field training and placing of booms in Fort Benton waterways.
Calumet Refining is letting the public know to not be concerned if they see booms in the waterways--these are a part of the drill.
“We are committed to being responsible stewards of the community around our facility,” Wayne Leiker, vice president of Calumet Refining, said in the release. “In addition to our constant efforts to prevent adverse events, these exercises prepare our team to react quickly and minimize the impact of any release.”