GREAT FALLS- The Cameron Family Center in Great Falls was once just a dream. Now, 4 years after it opened, the dream continues to come true as struggling families work to stay together and get back on their feet.
“Everybody has a different need. So, that's our job. Our job is to come along side and to help them make changes in their life that are going to help them become independently successful," said Therese Martinez the Cameron Family Center director
Two years ago that Breanne Davis walked through the doors looking for help.
Not sure where her life was headed, the Cameron Family Center truly saved her life and reunited her with her children.
"So, I was heavy into my drug addiction, DFS stepped in, I ended up going to jail and when I got out of jail, I realized something had to change and I was given the opportunity to come here and get my kids back," said Davis.
She moved into the Cameron Family Center in 2018 with her two children.
“I was completely lost, didn't know, I mean, I had been a mom, not a very productive mom," said Davis.
Breanne is one of 14 people who graduated from the center’s recovery program; but they do more than just help them recover from addictions.
"We also understand that they're going to live in the real world. So, they need to know how to budget, they need to know how to cook wisely, they need to know how to take care of their health, how to take care of their kids, how to navigate conflict at work or at their apartment complex. All of those little life skills are very important and I think that's what makes us special," said Martinez
It’s a lot to get through, but instead of taking it all in one big step, they focus on the smaller steps, taking one step at a time in order to succeed.
“If you're hungry and you don't have a place to sleep it's really hard to think about taking a college class. So, let's get those needs covered. Let's get their kids warm and taken care of, let's get them fed, let's make sure they have laundry, let's make sure they have clothing, let's do all those little steps," said Martinez.
Now Breanne works for the center, helping those who just might be walking in those same shoes she was in just a few years ago.
“I haven't gone through the things that I've gone through in my life to just... go sell cars or not share my story. And to be able to see where I was, how the process changed me, and where I am today and being able to help people each and every day. It's just, I think it helps me more than it helps them someday... It just shows me okay this is how God is working in your life and I have to show that to everybody. You know, because we have a powerful God," said Davis.
Now, It’s not just a place she works, it’s a place she feels and calls home.
“A lot of people can look at it and be like, the rescue missions' home? But the people here, the staff, everybody loves these kids, everybody, they love every person that walks in this door. The love that we get, every single day, it's tremendous. Especially when you're walking in broken and to be loved as who you are walking through the door, you don't have to be anything else," said Davis.
As of today more than 90 families have found permanent housing, nearly 900 people have been helped in various ways and just about 165,000 meals have been served.
As far as the future is concerned, they plan to keep on serving all families in need.
“There's so much love in this building, there's so much support, there's so much in this building that you walk in and you're accepted, you're loved, you get help in every area that you need help in," said Davis.