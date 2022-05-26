SWEETGRASS, Mont. - Before you make the drive to the Canadian border for Memorial Day or for the summer season, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is making sure travelers know what to expect.
Crews are working to mitigate long border wait times, and there are a few things they say you can do to help make that process easier.
The following are some of the things the CBSA asks travelers to do before crossing the border:
- Ensure you are eligible to enter Canada: Foreign nationals must meet the entry requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and provide appropriate travel and immigration documentation
- Come prepared: Complete your mandatory ArriveCAN submission within 72 hours before arriving at the border
- Understand the rules around COVID-19: Border measures are still in place for the virus, and foreign nationals must be vaccinated with the Government of Canada- accepted COVID-19 vaccines. You can find out which requirements apply to you here
- Have your documents ready: Make sure you have your ArriveCAN receipt; passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination; and identification for all persons in the vehicle ready to present to the border services officer
- Be prepared to declare: You should be prepared to declare all goods in your possession
You can find more information on what to expect on the CBSA website here, or by calling 1-800-461-9999.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.