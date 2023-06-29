CARWAY, Alberta - A moving truck entering Canada at the Carway, Alberta port of entry was found to have several prohibited firearms devices.
Canadian Border Security Agency (CSBA) officers at the Carway port of entry found two undeclared non-restricted firearms during an initial search of a moving truck that was being driven by a U.S. citizen entering Canada.
A complete search found an additional 38 prohibited rifle magazines, 15 prohibited handgun magazines and 4 undeclared non-restricted firearms.
The driver paid a $1,702.00 fine before being released back into the U.S., the CSBA reported.
A total of 589 firearms, including 230 prohibited firearms, in the Prairie region, which includes Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, were seized by CSBA officers in the last five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.