HAVRE- A call from a citizen led to the arrest of a Canadian citizen who had jumped the border fence.
The citizen called the Havre Sector Communicators Center on June 2 stating a man with a backpack jumped the border fence and was walking south on Highway 89, south of the Piegan Port of Entry.
A release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents located the man, a citizen of Canada, who freely admitted to just crossing the border illegally into the United States.
The man was arrested and removed from the U.S.
“I am proud of the relationship we have with our communities that help in maintaining a watchful eye on the northern border,” said Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “This is an example of the outstanding cooperation we share with our communities.”