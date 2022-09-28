GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show.
Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately.
"It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we should have been notified. So we told them the operation was over and to their credit, they agreed and they left that," said Slaughter.
The police officer was assigned to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police Task Force for gun smuggling and was working with ATF.
"We want to work with our federal partners. We do. And I want to have a working relationship with them. We have always had a really good working relationship. But there needs to be that mutual respect," said Slaughter.
Slaughter tells Montana Right Now that not much information is known about the investigation as he wasn't informed about the undercover operation.
"That could have been extremely, extremely dangerous. And then you had the variable that there was a Canadian Canadian law enforcement officer in there, and that would have been an international incident," said Slaughter.
